Aleem claims good relations with CM

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that he has very good relations with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the CM consults him on several matters.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Abdul Aleem Khan stated that it was up to Prime Minister Imran Khan to decide about his role and stated he was ready to work anywhere, in Centre or the province, on the instructions of the PM.

To a question whether he was willing to become the chief minister of Punjab, he said his aim was to see Imran Khan as a prime minister which had been achieved now. He said he had also conveyed to the PM to assign him some role in Centre.