Sat Jan 12, 2019
A
APP
January 12, 2019

No visa facility for Israeli citizens: govt spokesman

National

A
APP
January 12, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A government spokesperson Friday contradicted a news item carried by a section of press regarding provision of any visa facility to Israeli citizens on arrival at Pakistani airports.

The spokesperson categorically stated that Pakistan did not have diplomatic relations with Israel and consequently the question of providing visa did not arise, said a press release. He urged the media to take version of the government before publishing/telecasting such sensitive news.

