NA Speaker becomes active for formation of NA panels

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar activated himself for finalisation of the formation of Standing Committees of the National Assembly in the upcoming NA session scheduled to be started from Monday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Thursday held meeting with Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while on Tuesday he held meeting with the opposition leaders so that the process of the formation of the Standing Committees be finalised as agreed last month.

On Friday, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar held meeting with senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah at Speaker House in which formation of Standing Committees, Legislation and matters regarding other Parliamentary Affairs were discussed during the meeting.

The agreement reached between the government and opposition last month under which it was agreed that the treasury benches will get the chairmanship of the 20 standing committees while the opposition will get the chairmanship of the 19 standing committees and one of the Public Accounts Committee.

While in the opposition, the PML-N will get the chairmanship of the 9 standing committees of the National Assembly and also chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee while the PPP and MMA would share the 10 standing committees of the National Assembly.

It was also principally agreed between the government and opposition that the government will keep the chairmanship of those standing committee which previously held by the government and opposition in the previous National Assembly during the tenure of the PML-N government.

While during the meeting with Syed Khursheed Shah, the Speaker sought opposition’s active role for the formation of Standing Committee to initiate the process of legislation in the National Assembly.

The NA Speaker said it is joint responsibility of both the government and opposition for making environment of the National Assembly favorable and maintaining its dignity. “We have to uphold Parliamentary norms, mutual respect and tolerance for each other for the smooth functioning of Parliament, he added.

He said that criticism is right of the Opposition however it should be for betterment and not just to criticise. He stressed the need for joint efforts to overcome the challenges confronting to the country at present. He said opposition has to play positive role in resolving national issues through the Parliament.

The Speaker appreciated the role of opposition in making environment of the House more friendly and peaceful. He said Parliamentary Committees are important organ of the Parliament and without their formation enactment of legislation was not possible.

He said that formation of Parliamentary Committees was his foremost priority and he was in contact with members of government and opposition parties to resolve this matter as soon as possible.

He expressed the hope that matter pertaining to formation of Parliamentary Committees would be resolved through mutual consensus in the upcoming session of the National Assembly.

Asad Qaisar said that law making is the prime responsibility of the Parliament and through effective legislation we can solve public issues and can increase the dignity of Parliament.

He stressed upon the members of opposition to actively took part in legislation as well as to give their suggestions for its improvement.

Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah appreciated the neutral role of the Speaker in the Assembly and assured full support of his party in the formation of Standing Committees.

He also appreciated Speaker’s role in resolving the issue of Public Accounts Committee and making efforts for early formation of other Standing Committees and expressed the hope that the task of formation of Standing Committees will soon be completed with mutual consensus.