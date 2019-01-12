Ehtesab Commission cases transferred to anti-corruption courts

PESHAWAR: Cases of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission have been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Special Court.

An official of the Ehtesab Commission said that about 28 cases were transferred to Anti-Corruption Special Court, Peshawar for trials. A reader of the Anti-Corruption Court also confirmed receiving the cases from Ehtesab Court. The cases and inquiries were transferred after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly recently enacted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Act, 2018 for dissolution of the commission and Ehtesab courts.

About transfer of inquiries, investigation and references, the Act states that all complaints received by the KP Ehtesab Commission, on which the inquiries and investigations have not been initiated under the repealed Act, shall stand transferred to the Anti-Corruption Establishment and shall be further inquired and investigated under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1997 (II of 1947) and the West Pakistan Anti-Corruption Establishment Ordinance No XX of 1961.

“All references pending adjudicated before Ehtesab courts shall stand transferred to anti-corruption courts for further examination in accordance with the provisions of the repeal act and all appeals and revisions except those of the employees of Ehtesab Commission, pending before the high court shall be examined in accordance with the provisions of the repeal act,” the act stated.

Under the Act, the services of all the contractual employees of the Ehtesab Commission would also be terminated. Under the Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Ehtesab Commission (Repeal) Act, 2018, it is stated that “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission Act, 2014, is hereby repealed and as a corollary thereof, the Ehtesab Commission established thereunder, shall stand dissolved. After commencement of the Act, the services of contractual employees of the Ehtesab Commission shall stand terminated.”