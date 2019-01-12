Cache of arms recovered, 2 arrested

TAKHTBHAI: The police recovered a huge cache of arms and arrested two accused during a search operation in Lundkhwar, an official said on Friday.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters that the police received information that suspected persons had buried arms at the Daud Banda graveyard.

A police team reached the area and recovered two hand grenades, one pistol, one shotgun, and explosive materials. Two suspected persons were arrested during the search.