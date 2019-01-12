UAF VC donates 7 acre land to Akhuwat Trust

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa Friday announced donating his seven acres of land to the Akhuwat Trust for educational purposes.

Chairing the steering meeting of Akhuwat, the VC said helping the disadvantage class and work for their welfare would result in the progress of the country. He said his land near Gojra should be used to raise educational level and bring prosperity in the area. He lauded the measures of the organisation, terming it the new ray of hope for the poor and said that poverty could be alleviated through education and skilled manpower.

Akhuwat steering body chairman Pervez Khalid said the trust was established in 2001 aimed at providing interest free microfinance to the poor to enhance their standard of living.

He said the budget of the organisation had crossed Rs 75 billion. He said Akhuwat University would be converted into a model one to impart education to underprivileged class. Dr Khalid Shouq of the organization said the organization was taking all possible and revolutionary measures for the welfare of underprivileged class. He proposed establishing an Akhuwat endowment fund for providing interest free loans and scholarship for UAF students. Regional Manager Khalid Gujjar, Moazam Bin Zahoor, Dr Irfan, Abdul Jabbar and others also attended the meeting.