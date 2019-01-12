CM pledges friendly environment to investors

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured an ideal investment-friendly environment to both the domestic and international investors in the three special economic zones of the province.

The law and policy framed for investment in the province would be followed in letter and spirit and all projects in these zones should be environmental friendly, he said.

He was talking to the Danish Ambassador Rolf Holmboe followed by a detailed meeting and presentation by the Fatimah Group both jointly investing in 300 million US dollar cement project in Haripur and Dera Ismail Khan, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Mineral Development Dr Amjad Ali. Special Assistant to chief minister on Industries Abdul Karim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The Fatima Group, a reputed Pakistani conglomerate, is the major stakeholder, owner and developer to establish the largest cement plant in jabb Haripur district and Dera Ismail Khan.

The chief minister assured all-out facilitation for the Danish foreign investment funded Fatimah Group both in Hattar Special Economic Zone and Dera Ismail Khan.

He assured that the issues related to the smooth launch of the project would be taken care of. The chief minister added that recently the provincial government had a meeting on the CRBC a Chinese company investing in the Rashakai Special Economic Zone and directed the relevant authorities to finalise arrangements with no compromise on timelines and quality.

Meanwhile, the chief minister directed to complete Swat Motorway Project within timelines. He was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on the projects initiated by Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

He also directed to remove all the hindrances to the second milestone of the project from Katlang to Chakdarra Interchange to facilitate the FWO to ensure accelerated and smooth physical progress on the project.

The meeting was told that the FWO would also rehabilitate all the roads affected during the work on Swat Motorway Project. Approval from FWO DG had already been taken for the purpose.

502 outlaws arrested: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested 502 outlaws through smart policing by using technology during the year 2018, officials said on Friday.

Under the smart policing, computerised data of criminals has been provided to all police stations, which is available through simple Criminal Record Verification System (CRVS).

The record of the criminals is also available in police stations, check-posts and snap-checking points.

The police officials on duty at these points can directly check the record of criminals by clicking the mobile button.

“This step by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has added to smarter and e-policing and the chances to apprehend the criminals have been increased manifold,” he added.

The KP Police, along with digitalisation of first information reports, have issued 276 special SIMs to all district police through which, millions of people were checked and in the process, 502 hardcore criminals have been arrested.

The main feature of the system is that all data has been converted to electronic/digital format and all officials concerned have access to it through one click.

Similarly, this system can ensure the provision of all important information to the investigation officer about any criminal.