APS attack: JC summons ex-corps commander, others

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission holding inquiry into the Army Public School (APS) attack has summoned former Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman and other important military and police officers for recording their statements before finalising its inquiry report.

“After recording the statement of representative of Ministry of Defence the Commission consider the following persons relevant to the APS incident as essential consequential witnesses so as to ensure through probe as per the grievances of complainants in light of the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” stated a letter sent to the Ministry of Defence by the Judicial Commission. The Secretary Judicial Commission, Inamullah Wazir, sent the letter to Ministry of Defence regarding the appearance of former Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, who was patron-in-chief of the Army Public School and College at the time of the APS carnage, Brigadier Mudassir Azam, who was chairman Board of Governors (BoG), Brigadier Inayatullah of 11 Corps, Maj Dr Asim Shahzad of Army Medical College and secretary BoD Major Imran for recording their statements. The letter said the schedule for the appearance of the officers in question would be conveyed within three days. The Judicial Commission also summoned police officers including retired Inspector General of Police, Nasir Khan Durrani, retired secretary Home Syed Akhtar Ali Shah and former DIG CTD Peshawar Muhammad Alam Shinwari for recording their statements. They were all serving in senior positions at the time of the APS attack. The commission has also sent a letter to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and serving police officers to appear before it within three days. The Judicial Commission’s focal person said that the commission on Friday recorded statements of former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Ijaz Khan and injured police constable Wisal Khan.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission received a detailed written statement from the Ministry of Defence to the questionnaire sent by it and then recorded statement of its representative. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, head of the Judicial Commission, had also visited the APS, where he was briefed by its administration about the attack. The focal person said that the head of the commission inspected the places of occurrence in the school along with his team consisting of Imanullah Wazir, registrar of the commission, Ajmal Tahir and Imranullah. He said the commission was briefed about the incident by Brigadier Shakirullah and Brigadier Aamir.

An official said that due to lengthy and detailed proceedings of the commission, the report finalisation and submission would take time. Till then the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar would have retired from service and thus the incoming Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa would receive and decide the case.

The commission has twice extended the deadline for submission of the inquiry report. The commission first sought time for recording statements of a large number of parents and injured students. It recorded the statements of 93 parents of martyred students along with the injured students and school staff, including teachers. The Judicial Commission also recorded statements of the investigation officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), who had conducted inquiry of the APS attack.

As many as 147 people, including 132 students were martyred in the attack by the six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on October 5 ordered formation of the commission during his visit to Supreme Court’s Peshawar Registry after hearing grievances of the parents, mostly mothers of the martyred students who requested formation of the judicial commission to probe the APS carnage.