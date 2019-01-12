Lady prosecutor shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A lady prosecutor was shot dead on Kassoke Road on Friday.Naila Amjad, a mother of a child, was on her way when some unidentified accused shot her dead and fled. Later, the DPO rushed to the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, lawyers observed a strike against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
HAFIZABAD: A lady prosecutor was shot dead on Kassoke Road on Friday.Naila Amjad, a mother of a child, was on her way when some unidentified accused shot her dead and fled. Later, the DPO rushed to the spot and started investigation. Meanwhile, lawyers observed a strike against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.