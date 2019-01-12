close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Two terrorists nabbed near Pindi

National

LAHORE: Two terrorists of a banned organisation were arrested by Counter-Terrorism Department Rawalpindi in an IBO Operation Friday.

Following information from a credible source, a counter-terrorism department team of Attock nabbed two terrorists present near GT Road, Boucha Kalan Mandra, Rawalpindi. Around 770 grams explosives, safety fuse wire and seven detonators were recovered from their possession. They were planning to attack officials of a sensitive agency. A case under anti-terrorism act was registered against them in Pindi.

