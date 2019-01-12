Lab staff reprimanded for unclean environment

MULTAN: Director General Punjab Forensic Laboratories, Dr Tahir Ashraf Friday expressed anger over poor cleanliness arrangements at the Multan public analyst laboratories.

He reprimanded the staff on conducting tests in a dirty environment. Talking to journalists here on Friday, he said the Punjab government had decided to upgrade all public analyst and forensic laboratories in the province to give public maximum relief.

The cotton research and food laboratories are also part of the upgradation plan, he said. The government has decided to equip all laboratories with new equipment and recruitment of experts and scientists.

He said the forensic laboratories were helping the Punjab Food Authority in testing the food samples. They are also helping in rooting out the adulteration mafia.