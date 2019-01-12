close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 12, 2019

13-year-old boy murdered after assault

National

January 12, 2019

HAFIZABAD: A 13-year-old boy was murdered after being sexually assaulted at Bahaudinke village on Friday. The son of Muhammad Azam, who was an eighth class student, went for some work but did not return. Later, his body was found from a Haveli of local landlord Nazir Ahmad. It is learnt that some unidentified accused had murdered him after sexually assault. Police have taken the dead body in custody and started investigation. —Correspondent

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan