13-year-old boy murdered after assault

HAFIZABAD: A 13-year-old boy was murdered after being sexually assaulted at Bahaudinke village on Friday. The son of Muhammad Azam, who was an eighth class student, went for some work but did not return. Later, his body was found from a Haveli of local landlord Nazir Ahmad. It is learnt that some unidentified accused had murdered him after sexually assault. Police have taken the dead body in custody and started investigation. —Correspondent