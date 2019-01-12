close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

Two terrorists killed in FC operations

National

January 12, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of Balochistan. Weapons and ammunition including submachine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment were also recovered, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

