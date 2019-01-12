PML-N making false stories: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Friday ‘Aleema Apa’ had never been prime minister of Pakistan and she declared all her property on her own.

Reacting to a statement by former information minister and senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Marriyum Aurangzeb, the minister tweeted, “Your (PML-N) politics is now confined to making false stories”.

He advised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to desist from making the institutions like Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal controversial and that too for revival of their dead politics. Marriyum Aurangzeb asked through a tweet as to what were those ‘sources’ with which ‘Aleema Baji’ purchased property worth billions of rupees, alleging actually ‘Aleema Baji’ is ‘benami’ of Imran and the ‘sources’ are fund-raising for Shaukat Khanum and the board of Namal University.