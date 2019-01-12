China to import potato, cherry, wheat from Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing said on Friday that China wanted to increase its import of potato, cherry and wheat, strengthening economy and bilateral trade between both the countries.

The Ambassador of China called on Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan and discussed matters related to promote bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors of economy including agriculture and livestock. The ambassador said that the Chinese government would also formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the hybrid rice seed production at the facility to enhance its local output of the crop and promoting its exports. Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that Pakistan and China were members of various organisations and being members of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Pakistan had endorsed agreement on cooperation in agriculture with the member states. He said China produces food for 20 percent of the world’s population and it also imports huge quantity of food for its population. China is a strong force in the South Asian region and China Pakistan Economic Corridor opened up new venues of cooperation between the two friendly neighbours, he added.

The minister said that China is the fourth largest export market of Pakistan, adding that it was heartening that both countries have signed free trade agreement (FTA) which has facilitated to expand bilateral trade. He further said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit in the first week of November, 2018 was very important as both sides signed MoU on agriculture.