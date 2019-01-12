close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
Two held over child labour

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LALAMUSA: Two shopkeepers were arrested on charges of child labour on Friday. The Assistant Director Labour and Social Mobiliser Muhammad Waqas raided a locality and found two children working at the shops of Habibullah and Aziz Ullah. The children were enrolled to a local school and the shopkeepers were arrested and booked.

