Two held over child labour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LALAMUSA: Two shopkeepers were arrested on charges of child labour on Friday. The Assistant Director Labour and Social Mobiliser Muhammad Waqas raided a locality and found two children working at the shops of Habibullah and Aziz Ullah. The children were enrolled to a local school and the shopkeepers were arrested and booked.
LALAMUSA: Two shopkeepers were arrested on charges of child labour on Friday. The Assistant Director Labour and Social Mobiliser Muhammad Waqas raided a locality and found two children working at the shops of Habibullah and Aziz Ullah. The children were enrolled to a local school and the shopkeepers were arrested and booked.