Grade-17 officer among four booked for corruption

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities have registered cases against four government employeess, including a grade-17 officer, for embezzlement and corruption. ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid said that a citizen Syed Iftikhar Ali gave an application that some officers of the THQ hospital Narowal were involved in corruption. They purchased substandard drugs in connivance with the private pharmaceutical companies, causing loss to the government exchequer. During the investigation, it was revealed that Hafiz Amar, pharmacist; Yasir Farooq, budget officer; M Sabir, former accountant and Shamshad Akhter, former accounts officer, were involved in purchasing low-quality drugs and embezzlement.

food production units sealed: The teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have sealed various food production units for using unhygienic material. The teams raided Nandi Pur and sealed four food production units, including two snacks’ units, one ketchup factory and one spices factory. The PFA teams seized about 2,000-kg spices and 900-kg ketchup.