Police issue special gender policy to ensure transvestites’ rights

PESHAWAR: After some recent violent incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a gender policy has been issued directing the police officers to ensure the rights, respect and security of everyone, particularly the transgender people, a source told The News.

Under the policy, all the officers and junior officials, especially the station house officers (SHOs), have been directed to maintain professionalism and treat every person with courtesy and dignity as it is an inherent right of human beings.

“Police will not exhibit bias, prejudice or discrimination against transgender people or anyone in the society,” stated the new gender policy formulated by the Capital City Police.

It had recently constituted a special committee headed by the senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) - Operations to look into the security related -issues of transgender persons.

Violence against transgender persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other part of the country has increased during the last few years and many cases of murder, attempted murder, harassment and sexual assaults were being reported frequently since 2015.

There is a huge difference in data compiled by the law-enforcement agencies and groups working for the rights of the transvestites. But one thing is common in both figures that most of the incidents were recorded after 2015, probably because the mainstream and social media started taking up cases of violence against transvestites. As many as 13 cases of violence against transgender persons were registered with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in 2017, the highest number of incidents reported against the community in the last many years.

The attack on Alisha in Faqirabad, Peshawar, in May 2016 triggered widespread criticism on the authorities for their failure to protect transgender persons. Alisha was shot eight times and was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital where she died allegedly due to lack of care and cure.

“We had a series of consultative sessions on the gender policy for the police force. I constituted a committee under the SSP Operations to deliberate upon it. They had a session with the transgender persons and later I invited them and other stake-holders to form a policy in this regard,” Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman told The News. He maintained that the transgender persons were highly respectable for the police and they would be offered security and their rights would be protected.

“During the series of meetings with the representatives of the civil society and transgender people, it was revealed that there are certain groups of people/offenders involved in such crimes. The office of SSP Operations has been assigned to identify such people, put them on watch list and ensure strict action against them if they are wanted in cases,” stated the policy. The policy explained that the office of SSP Operations will ensure briefing to all the sub-divisional officers for dealing with transgender persons in and outside police stations. The office of the SSP Operations was also tasked to gather data about the total number of transgender persons in Peshawar, nature of crimes committed against them, total number of FIRs that were registered, spotting main areas of their living and progress in investigation of cases.

“Besides, a special committee headed by SSP Investigation is constituted to supervise investigations of already registered cases. The SSP Investigation will ensure weekly meeting of investigation officers with their respective DSP Investigations to get updates about the progress in registered cases. Further, the office of SSP Investigation will ensure that all laws protecting the rights of citizens should also benefit the transgender community without any discrimination,” stated the policy.

Since majority of the transgender people in Peshawar live in the Faqirabad locality, a committee headed by ASP Faqirabad was constituted with the SHO, investigation officer, representatives of civil society, human rights and transgender community as its members.

“The ASP Faqirabad will call meeting once in a month to discuss issues concerning transgender persons and how police can be involved to resolve those issues. The official will ensure every kind of legal support if needed by the representatives,” it added.