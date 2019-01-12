Two terrorists killed in FC operations

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed in intelligence based operations (IBOs) conducted by the Frontier Corps (FC), Balochistan, on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of Balochistan. Weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment were also recovered, said a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad, the press release added.