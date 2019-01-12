close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Govt accused of trying to ban tobacco cultivation

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

MARDAN: Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran provincial president Niamat Shah Roghani on Friday accused the government of trying to ban the cultivation of tobacco. He said the farmers cultivated opium in the past, but later the government banned its cultivation. He said the farmers later started cultivating tobacco.

Alam Sher Khan and others attended the meeting. Roghani said that tobacco was the main cash crop of the province. He alleged government was trying to ban tobacco cultivation through non- government organisations.

