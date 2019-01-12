240 wedding party members reach hospitals after eating meal

MANSEHRA: Over 240 people including women and children have been rushed to district headquarters and other hospitals with gastroenteritis and vomiting after they consumed poisonous meal in a wedding ceremony in Battagram Friday night.

“We have sealed poisonous meal and questioning chef and family members of the bridegroom,” Gul Shahzad, the SHO Battagram police station, told reporters. According to locals, wedding ceremony of one Shafieeur Rehman was being held in his Hottal area of Battagram when the condition of people started deteriorating after eating the meal.

As many as 150 people were taken to district headquartershospital and rest to private clinics and hospitals. Shahzad said police were investigating what motives exactly were behind all this which put lives of such a large number of people into danger.

“We would move the court if the administration found guilty of providing poisonous food,” he said. “Thanks Good the condition of all affected people is out of danger, but even then all precautionary measure are being taken by doctors to save lives,” Dr Zakir, the medical superintended of district headquarters hospital, Battagram, told reporters.