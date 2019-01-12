Book termed valuable addition to academic studies

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Speakers at an event here on Friday termed a book “The End of Great Game” a valuable addition to the academic studies about conflict, regional and geopolitical situation.

They urged the quarters concerned to make it part of textbook especially in the disciplines of the area, regional studies, political science, international relations and journalism.

The event was organised at the Area Study Center of the University of Peshawar. Professors, experts on regional issues and students attended the discussion. Director of Area Study Center, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad chaired the discussion.

Prof Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Director, Center of Peace and Conflict Studies, Dr Rauf, Chairman, Department of Political Science and others critically reviewed the book.

They also highlighted deficiencies and misgivings in the book, besides appreciating some analysis made in the book.

Authored by Hassan M Sadiq, the book was published in 2016. The event, according to the organisers, was aimed at gathering students and faculty members to raise geopolitical and geo-strategic awareness and encourage book reading.

Sharing his views about the book, Dr Shabbir Ahmad said that 373 pages book mentions that Pakistan nuclear programme remains at the international discourse level of regional and international strategists.

Dr Hussain Shaheed made a thorough overview of the book. He appreciated some strong arguments and analysis made in the book. However, he highlighted some facts which, he believed, had been distorted in the book. The speaker pointed out some proof-reading mistakes as well.

