Seven tourists died

HAVANA: Seven people, including four foreign tourists, were killed and 33 injured in an accident involving a coach in eastern Cuba, local media reported on Friday. A Frenchman, a German woman and two Argentine women were among the dead, along with three Cubans, Venceremos newspaper said. It named the dead as 67-year-old Patrick Demer Tesseran, 59-year-old Annegret Frieda Gohike, as well as Roxana Lauseda Gomez and Nadis Carolina Flores, both 35.
