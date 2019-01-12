QAT GRADE II: Babar hits century for AJK

ISLAMABAD: Babar Khaliq (109) struck century as AJK got off to a solid start against Faisalabad in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.

AJK reached 311-8 with Babar striking 15 boundaries during his 170-ball knock. Naved Malik (51) also played well.

For Faisalabad, Waqas Maqsood (5-46) was the pick of bowlers.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: AJK Region 311-8 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 109, Naved Malik 51, Farhan Raja 40; Waqas Maqsood 5-46, Ehsan Adil 2-60) v Faisalabad Region.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Bahawalpur Region 163-8 in 56 overs (Muhammad Umair 59 not out, Muhammad Sudais 28; Atif Jabbar 3-37, Bilawal Bhatti 3-42)v Sialkot Region.

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 64 all out in 35.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 19, Taimoor Khan 19; Arshad Iqbal 4-12, Fawad Malook 3-9, Himayat Ullah 2-12). Abbottabad Region 173-6 in 52 overs (Imran Shah 59 not out, Adnan Raees 35, Fawad Malook 27 not out; Mohiuddin 3-26).

At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Larkana Region 143 all out in 70 overs (Habib Shah 40, Faraz Aziz 31 not out; Muhammad Asghar 4-50, Fawad Alam 3-10, Mir Hamza 3-37). Karachi Region Blues 47-3 in 18 overs (Ali Asad 19, Faraz Aziz 2-2).