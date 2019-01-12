QAT GRADE II: Babar hits century for AJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Babar Khaliq (109) struck century as AJK got off to a solid start against Faisalabad in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.
AJK reached 311-8 with Babar striking 15 boundaries during his 170-ball knock. Naved Malik (51) also played well.
For Faisalabad, Waqas Maqsood (5-46) was the pick of bowlers.
Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: AJK Region 311-8 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 109, Naved Malik 51, Farhan Raja 40; Waqas Maqsood 5-46, Ehsan Adil 2-60) v Faisalabad Region.
At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Bahawalpur Region 163-8 in 56 overs (Muhammad Umair 59 not out, Muhammad Sudais 28; Atif Jabbar 3-37, Bilawal Bhatti 3-42)v Sialkot Region.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 64 all out in 35.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 19, Taimoor Khan 19; Arshad Iqbal 4-12, Fawad Malook 3-9, Himayat Ullah 2-12). Abbottabad Region 173-6 in 52 overs (Imran Shah 59 not out, Adnan Raees 35, Fawad Malook 27 not out; Mohiuddin 3-26).
At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Larkana Region 143 all out in 70 overs (Habib Shah 40, Faraz Aziz 31 not out; Muhammad Asghar 4-50, Fawad Alam 3-10, Mir Hamza 3-37). Karachi Region Blues 47-3 in 18 overs (Ali Asad 19, Faraz Aziz 2-2).
ISLAMABAD: Babar Khaliq (109) struck century as AJK got off to a solid start against Faisalabad in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Friday.
AJK reached 311-8 with Babar striking 15 boundaries during his 170-ball knock. Naved Malik (51) also played well.
For Faisalabad, Waqas Maqsood (5-46) was the pick of bowlers.
Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: AJK Region 311-8 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 109, Naved Malik 51, Farhan Raja 40; Waqas Maqsood 5-46, Ehsan Adil 2-60) v Faisalabad Region.
At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Bahawalpur Region 163-8 in 56 overs (Muhammad Umair 59 not out, Muhammad Sudais 28; Atif Jabbar 3-37, Bilawal Bhatti 3-42)v Sialkot Region.
At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 64 all out in 35.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 19, Taimoor Khan 19; Arshad Iqbal 4-12, Fawad Malook 3-9, Himayat Ullah 2-12). Abbottabad Region 173-6 in 52 overs (Imran Shah 59 not out, Adnan Raees 35, Fawad Malook 27 not out; Mohiuddin 3-26).
At UBL Stadium, Karachi: Larkana Region 143 all out in 70 overs (Habib Shah 40, Faraz Aziz 31 not out; Muhammad Asghar 4-50, Fawad Alam 3-10, Mir Hamza 3-37). Karachi Region Blues 47-3 in 18 overs (Ali Asad 19, Faraz Aziz 2-2).