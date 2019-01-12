TASK FORCE AND PCB: ‘Mani should focus on just cricket’

ISLAMABAD: Former member Senate Standing Committee on Sports Senator Enver Baig has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to release extra burden of Task Force on the Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) resulting in Test team’s poor show in recent times.

Talking to ‘The News’, Baig was surprised the way PCB chairman Ehsan Mani was entrusted with dual responsibility that according to him even leaving bad impact on cricket.”

PM should not overburden Mani for revamping sports in Pakistan as task force’s head. Our Test cricket is in tatters mainly because Mani started concentrating on other things rather making necessary result-oriented changes in the setup.”

The Senator also claimed that performance of Test and One-Day teams have gone from bad to worse.

“Pakistan team plays Tests and One-Dayers as if they just have 20 overs at their disposal. This attitude of batsmen is far from being professional. Cricket is one game in the country where a player gets all the required financial support, yet their performance is not up to the mark and there are absolutely no signs of improvement whatsoever.”

Baig also questioned the firing power of Pakistan bowlers. “Gone are the days when you required bowlers having potential to bowl with the speed of around 135kph. Now the requirement is to have at least two bowlers in the playing XI having the potential to bowl around 145kh regularly. That is not the case with Pakistan Test team now resulting in poor performances.

“Where Yasir Shah does not deliver, you need speedsters. Majority of bowlers and some senior players looked exhausted and overburdened. There is a need to prepare the backup and inculcate the element of professionalism in the team.

“Due to Mani’s pressing commitments, he has not been able to concentrate fully on the cricket. There is an urgent need to improve Test and One-Day performance of national team. Batsmen are not delivering but nothing has been done so far.”

He also raised questions over head coach Mickey Arthur’s utility with the Pakistan team.

“It is responsibility of the head coach to remove flaws of the batsmen. On the contrary in recent times we have seen Pakistan batting lineup falling like nine pins one after another. What then is the utility of coach if he has got no remedy of repeated failures? It is high time for Arthur to show his worth as a coach.”

Baig also raised question on the selection matters, saying that some near and dear ones of selectors were still there despite repeated failures.

“Those showing performances at domestic level should be given the opportunity instead of blue-eyed.”

He also expressed surprise over a recent statement of PCB Cricket Committee member Wasim Akram which said that there was no one to replace Sarfraz as Test captain.

“Wasim is my favourite player but what he has said is surprising. Sarfraz as a captain is not indispensable. If that is the case I am afraid the PCB has done nothing in recent times. If you don’t know who is to replace the Test captain is a failure on the part of the PCB.”

“Mani requires concentrating on cricket flaws which are growing even bigger by each passing day. For the task force, the government should consider other options.”