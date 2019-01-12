Birth anniversary of Hazrat Zainab (A.S)

Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the two chapters of Hadees e Ishq Hussain (A.S) and Zainab (S.A) have always been a source of guidance for the noble men of the history, says a press release.

He was addressing to a programme on the start of ‘Ayyam e Aqeela e Bani Hashim’ celebrated in connection with the birth anniversary of the granddaughter of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) Syeda Zainab bint-e-Ali (A.S).

Specifically, the sacred character of Hazrat Zainab (A.S) is like a water of life for the history of Karbala and mission of Hussainiyat. According to Dr. Ali Shariyati, had Zainab (S.A) not been there, Karbala would have remained imprisoned in the territory of Karbala. It was Zainab (S.A) who provided eternity to the revolution of Karbala. Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi said that after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala, the courageous sermons of Hazrat Zainab (S.A) turned the face of history and shattered the foundations of oppression and brutality while the ruler who was celebrating his victory were shamed and became a symbol of defeat.

He said today, the voice of Zainab resounding across the globe is a cause of constant fear for every dictator and tyrant. It is the need of the hour that our ladies, mothers, sisters and daughters follow the pious character of Syeda Zainab (S.A) as the path of Zainab (S.A) is the way to dignity and triumph for the world of humanity besides being the role model for the womenfolk.

He said that Syeda Zainab (S.A) laid foundation of ‘Azadari-e-Hussain’ which provides strength to defeat oppressors and aggressors of every era. Today, the voice of Zainab resounding across the glob is a cause of constant fear for every dictator and tyrant.

Those searching for global peace will have to adopt Zainabi courage and unite their voices against America and her bloody stooges.