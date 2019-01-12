close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
AFP
January 12, 2019

Ghosn set for continued detention as new charges filed

World

AFP
January 12, 2019

TOKYO: Tokyo prosecutors on Friday filed two fresh charges of financial misconduct against former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, meaning the auto tycoon is unlikely to be leaving his Japanese jail cell soon. Lawyers for the former jet-setting executive filed a bail application hours later, but have acknowledged he will probably be detained until a trial that could take months to organise. However, in one piece of rare positive news for the once-revered tycoon, the Tokyo District Court turned down a prosecutors’ bid to prevent family visits, meaning he should be allowed contact with his loved ones. Ghosn denies any wrongdoing and argued Tuesday in a dramatic first court appearance that he had been "wrongly accused and unfairly detained."

