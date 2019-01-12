US teen found alive 3 months after parents shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chicago: A 13-year-old girl missing for almost three months after her parents were shot dead has been found, her hair matted and wearing oversized shoes. "Jayme Closs was located alive," the sheriff´s office in Douglas County, Wisconsin, said in a statement late Thursday. It said she was located in the town of Gordon, near Lake Superior and northeast of Minneapolis. A suspect was in custody. Douglas County is just north of Barron County, where Closs lived. The sheriff´s department in Barron County was set to release more details on Friday after describing the investigation as "very fluid and active" following the suspect´s arrest. The Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis reported on its website that a neighbor walking a dog knocked on the door of Kristin and Peter Kasinskas´s home east of Gordon. With the neighbor was a gaunt, bedraggled girl with matted hair and shoes too big for her feet.
