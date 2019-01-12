Japanese Olympic chief indicted in France for corruption

PARIS: The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee has been indicted in Paris for "active corruption" in connection with the awarding of the 2020 Olympics to Tokyo, an accusation he strongly denies. Tsunekazu Takeda, 71, was indicted on December 10 by investigating magistrates looking into a suspect payment of 2.8 million Singapore dollars ($2.3 million) made before the Japanese capital was chosen to host the Olympics, a French judicial source said Friday. Tokyo beat Madrid and Istanbul in the 2013 vote. Takeda, a former Olympic showjumper who led the country’s campaign for the Games, said he has cooperated with a French judge looking into the matter, adding "I was not involved in any wrongdoing such as bribery." Takeda said "it appeared that no new facts" had come out during the Paris hearing, held at an unspecified date. He added that "wrong information that I was indicted has been shared," and pledged he would "cooperate with investigations to clear up any doubts."