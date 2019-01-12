Intelligent males may make female birds swoon

WASHINGTON: Male birds are often the ones with the most vibrant feathers, or the most elaborate songs, but researchers said Thursday that what lady birds could really appreciate is a male who shows his intelligence. The report in the journal Science aligns with one of Charles Darwin’s old theories, which held that mate choice could contribute to the evolution of intelligence. “Our study demonstrates that direct observation of cognitive skills can affect mate preference,” said the study, authored by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences at Leiden University in The Netherlands. Researchers used 34 small Australian parrots, known as budgerigars, to test the notion that a suitor’s smarts could outweigh style or songs. A female bird was exposed to two similar looking males, in a cage in which she could only interact with one at a time.