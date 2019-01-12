Baqa Club advance

LAHORE: Baqa Jillani Club moved into the next round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated Township Gymkhana by 68 runs at Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Baqa Jillani Club 284 in 39 overs (Raheel Younis 63, Asad Ali 36, Ashar Bhatti 65, M Aqeel 45, Ali Iqbal 3/45, Arshad 2/46, Mohsin 2/57). Township Gymkhana 216 all out in 35.1 overs. Mohsin 45, Ali Ahmed 39, Naeem 21, Sameer 20, Arshad 43, M Waleed 3/40, Hamza Awais 2/47, Inam Javaid 2/35.