close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Baqa Club advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LAHORE: Baqa Jillani Club moved into the next round of 16th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament when they defeated Township Gymkhana by 68 runs at Township Albilal Ground.

Scores: Baqa Jillani Club 284 in 39 overs (Raheel Younis 63, Asad Ali 36, Ashar Bhatti 65, M Aqeel 45, Ali Iqbal 3/45, Arshad 2/46, Mohsin 2/57). Township Gymkhana 216 all out in 35.1 overs. Mohsin 45, Ali Ahmed 39, Naeem 21, Sameer 20, Arshad 43, M Waleed 3/40, Hamza Awais 2/47, Inam Javaid 2/35.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports