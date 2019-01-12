close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

PNA elects office-bearers

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LAHORE: Waseem Ahmad Sayal was on Friday elected as President of Punjab Netball Association (PNA).New office-bearers of Punjab Netball Association (PNA) for next four-year term were elected during its general council meeting held here at a local hotel on Friday. Elected office-bearers are: Waseem Ahmad Sayal President; Ch Rizwan honorary secretary general; Akif Naeem Butt as chairman, Mian Afzal SVP; Ahmed Yasir, Abidullah Babar, Miss Sadia Asim, Miss Nazish Waheed VPS; Miss Ayesha Shair honorary treasurer; Farhan Ali, Farman Israr and Miss Sadaf associate secretaries. The executive committee comprises Hamza Muazzam, M Irfan, Miss Bushra Imran, Salman Saqib, Gazanfar Shah and Usman Ali.

