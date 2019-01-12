AJK off to solid start in QAT G-II

ISLAMABAD: Babar Khaliq struck century (109) as AJK got off to solid start against Faisalabad on the first day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (QAT) Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Friday.

AJK reached 311 for 8 with Babar striking 15 boundaries during his 170-ball knock, Naved Malik (51) also played well. For Faisalabad, Waqas Maqsood (5-46) was the pick of bowlers.Scores: AJK Region 311-8 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 109, Naved Malik 51, Farhan Raja 40, Waqas Maqsood 5-46, Ehsan Adil 2-60).

Scores of other matches: At Mirpur Stadium AJK: Bahawalpur Region 163-8 in 56 overs (M Umair 59*, M Sudais 28, Atif Jabbar 3-37, Bilawal Bhatti 3-42) vs Sialkot Region

Group B: At NBP Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region 64 all out in 35.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 19, Taimoor Khan 19, Arshad Iqbal 4-12, Fawad Malook 3-9, Himayat Ullah 2-12). Abbottabad Region 173-6 in 52 overs (Imran Shah 59*,Adnan Raees 35, Fawad Malook 27*, Mohiuddin 3-26).

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Larkana Region 143 all out in 70 overs (Habib Shah 40, Faraz Aziz 31 not out, M Asghar 4-50, Fawad Alam 3-10, Mir Hamza 3-37). Karachi Region Blues 47-3 in 18 overs (Ali Asad 19, Faraz Aziz 2-2).