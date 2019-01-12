close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
AFP
January 12, 2019

Sarri blasts ‘unprofessional’ Bayern

Sports

AFP
January 12, 2019

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri has lashed out at Bayern Munich for their “unprofessional” behaviour after the Bundesliga club publicly expressed their interest in Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea boss Sarri is furious that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said this week that they “definitely” want to sign Hudson-Odoi during the January transfer window as he “has the qualities which would fit very well” with the German champions.

Chelsea have reportedly turned down a Â£35 million ($45 million) bid from Bayern for the 18-year-old, who has less than 18 months to run on his current contract and has so far refused to sign a new five-year deal, and Sarri is unhappy with Bayern’s public approach. Sarri has handed Hudson-Odoi a place in his starting line-up for Chelsea’s past two matches — Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final loss to Tottenham Hotspur and the 2-0 FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest last weekend in which the teenager set up both of Alvaro Morata’s goals.

