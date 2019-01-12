‘Pandya’s comments not reflective of team’

SYDNEY: India captain Virat Kohli Friday distanced his team from controversial comments deemed sexist by all-rounder Hardik Pandya on a TV chat show that sparked social media outrage.

Pandya bragged about his prowess with women during an interview on the Indian show that also involved opening batsman KL Rahul, sparking concern about the culture within the squad. The programme, Koffee with Karan, is hosted by Bollywood producer and director Karan Johar who encourages guests to open up on personal matters.

Both players were ordered to explain themselves by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and face suspension with the furore overshadowing the team’s upcoming one-day series against Australia, starting in Sydney on Saturday. Kohli was pressed on the matter in a pre-game media conference and made clear the comments were not acceptable.

“From the Indian cricket team point of view, any inappropriate comments that are made in that scenario are something that we definitely don’t support,” he said.