Research, quality education stressed

LAHORE : King Edward Medical College (KEMC) former Principal Prof Mahmood Ali Malik has said that quality education, innovative research and training courses are the benchmark of a good university.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of silver jubilee celebrations of Annals of KEMU (1995-2019) and two-day workshop on “Leadership in Healthcare” with the theme of “Great Leaders Inspire Greatness in Others” here at KEMU on Friday. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masud Gondal said, “With collective wisdom and team spirit, we are trying to take the university to the top level in research innovations and educational courses.”

laptops: Under Prime Minister Laptop Scheme, a ceremony was held at the University of Education to distribute laptops. A total of 2,857 laptops were distributed. Member Provincial Assembly Ch Muhammad Ameen was the chief guest of the ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam advised the students to use the laptops to enhance their academic capabilities and research activities.

IPH: Institute of Public Health (IPH) Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir has said that the scope of the IPH would be extended to improve public health and create awareness about prevention of diseases by extending more opportunities for capacity building and training of public health experts as well as the field staff.

She said that dengue was a vector-borne disease and it could be control by taking effective preventive measures but could not be eradicated completely. She expressed these views while inaugurating a refresher training and capacity building course for the district master trainers for dengue control at the IPH here on Friday. The seven-day training programme has been organised by the Epidemic Prevention and Control Program (EP&CP), DGHS with the collaboration of IPH.

Prof Dr Zarfishan said that IPH would be made vibrant in the field of research, training and awareness regarding control of diseases and public health issues.

EP&CP Additional Director General Dr Muhammad Saeed said dengue became slow in the winter season, therefore, training and capacity building opportunities were provided to the field workers and public health experts in the winter.

The course would continue till Jan 18, during which, the deputy district officers of health, entomologists and other related officials of all the districts will be imparted training on dengue as master trainers.

result: Punjab University has declared results of MA Arabic part-I annual examination 2018, MA Economics part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Botany part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Applied Psychology part-I annual examination 2018, MSc Physics part-I annual examination 2018 and MSc Social Work part-II annual examination 2018. Detailed results are available on PU website.

Condolence: Prof Dr Nazir Ahmed, former principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) has said that efficient and hard working employees are always remembered by others.

He expressed these views while speaking at a condolence meeting held at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences for Baba Ishaq of Lahore General Hospital who died at the age of 70. Prof Rizwan Masood Butt, Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Asif Basheer, Prof Ashraf Shaheen, doctors and nurses attended the event.

It is mentionable that Baba Ishaq started his service right with the establishment of Neuro Department at Lahore General Hospital with the founder Prof Basheer Ahmed and he remained always dutiful and never participated in any protest.