Sat Jan 12, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Hamid, Roman reach doubles final

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh reached the doubles final at the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday.

The fourth seed pair stunned the top seed Nepali duo of Aryan Giri and Aarav Hada 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-8 in their semi-final. They will face third seed Iranian duo of Amirali Ghavam and Kasra Rahmani in the final.

