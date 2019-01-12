Hamid, Roman reach doubles final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr and Md Roman Hossain from Bangladesh reached the doubles final at the ITF Asia Development Championships (14 & Under) in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Friday.
The fourth seed pair stunned the top seed Nepali duo of Aryan Giri and Aarav Hada 3-6, 7-6(3), 10-8 in their semi-final. They will face third seed Iranian duo of Amirali Ghavam and Kasra Rahmani in the final.
