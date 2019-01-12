close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
January 12, 2019

ZM Star School enter semi-finals stage

Sports

January 12, 2019

KARACHI: ZM Star School beat APMSA United 1-0 in their Group C match to cruise into the last-four stage of the inaugural Naya Nazimabad All Manghopir Inter-School Football Tournament here at the Naya Nazimabad Football Stadium.

The lone goal was struck in the 19th minute by midfielder Fawad.

In their previous match, ZM Star School had beaten Young Star School 1-0.

In a Group A match, Knowledge Inn Public School defeated Bright Star School by 2-1.

For the winners, Shazeb and Jafer scored one goal each. Hanif scored for the losing side.

