Norrie, Sandgren to contest Auckland final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AUCKLAND: New Zealand-raised Briton Cameron Norrie and American Tennys Sandgren will contest the ATP Auckland Classic title after winning their semi-finals in contrasting fashion on Friday.
Norrie outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in a three-set battle of the big servers 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 while Sandgren comfortably had the measure of Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2.Sandgren and Norrie have played each other six times in the past, with Norrie winning four of their encounters.
“Three times in a row he beat me. In consecutive tournaments in the fall of 2017, which wasn’t a lot of fun,” Sandgren recalled.Norrie, who was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand before moving to Britain, broke Struff at 6-5 to take the first set.
Struff took the early initiative in the second set, with Norrie dropping a serve for the first time this week.There was a further service break each before Struff held on to take the set.
However, Norrie was not to be denied in the decider as he raced to a 3-0 lead and stayed in control from there.
Sandgren, ranked 63 in the world and the last player accepted into the main draw of the tournament, picked up a deciding break early in each set against the 34th-ranked Kohlschreiber and was never under pressure.
AUCKLAND: New Zealand-raised Briton Cameron Norrie and American Tennys Sandgren will contest the ATP Auckland Classic title after winning their semi-finals in contrasting fashion on Friday.
Norrie outlasted Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in a three-set battle of the big servers 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 while Sandgren comfortably had the measure of Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2.Sandgren and Norrie have played each other six times in the past, with Norrie winning four of their encounters.
“Three times in a row he beat me. In consecutive tournaments in the fall of 2017, which wasn’t a lot of fun,” Sandgren recalled.Norrie, who was born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand before moving to Britain, broke Struff at 6-5 to take the first set.
Struff took the early initiative in the second set, with Norrie dropping a serve for the first time this week.There was a further service break each before Struff held on to take the set.
However, Norrie was not to be denied in the decider as he raced to a 3-0 lead and stayed in control from there.
Sandgren, ranked 63 in the world and the last player accepted into the main draw of the tournament, picked up a deciding break early in each set against the 34th-ranked Kohlschreiber and was never under pressure.