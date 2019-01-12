Cremer takes temporary break from cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Former Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer has temporarily put his career on hold due to family commitments.
The 32-year-old legspinner recently relocated from Harare to join his wife Merna, who is now based in Dubai and working as a pilot.“With my wife always away flying, I now have a full-time job looking after the kids and settling them into this new environment,” explained Cremer.
“I am hoping this may only be temporary, so I may be able to commute back and forth to Zimbabwe, but who knows what the future holds. That’s all I can say at this stage.“But while I am away I wish Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best in what’s to come, and I hope to join the boys again in the future.”
Cremer has played 19 Tests, 96 One-day Internationals and 29 Twenty20 Internationals, taking a combined 211 wickets for Zimbabwe across formats.He missed Zimbabwe’s recent tours to South Africa and Bangladesh due to knee surgery, but had made a tentative return to action in December, helping his franchise Rhinos to victory over Mountaineers in a Pro50 Championship match played in Kwekwe.
