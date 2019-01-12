Matloob maintains lead, Hamza follows

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed maintained his lead on second day with 134-10 under par in the second round of Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial Professional Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Course here on Friday.

Hamza Amin of Islamabad is following Matloob with 136-6 under par.

Amjad Yousuf of Navy is third with 139-5 under par.

Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal is on the sixth position with 141- 3 under par.

After Friday’s two-day cut at 7 over, 54 players will play during the remaining two days.

The event, contested by 54 national professionals, offers Rs7.2 million in prize money.