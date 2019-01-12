Matloob maintains lead, Hamza follows

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed maintained his lead on second day with 134-10 under par in the second round of Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial Professional Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Course here on Friday.
Hamza Amin of Islamabad is following Matloob with 136-6 under par.
Amjad Yousuf of Navy is third with 139-5 under par.
Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal is on the sixth position with 141- 3 under par.
After Friday’s two-day cut at 7 over, 54 players will play during the remaining two days.
The event, contested by 54 national professionals, offers Rs7.2 million in prize money.
KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed maintained his lead on second day with 134-10 under par in the second round of Bank AL Habib’s Rashid D Habib Memorial Professional Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Course here on Friday.
Hamza Amin of Islamabad is following Matloob with 136-6 under par.
Amjad Yousuf of Navy is third with 139-5 under par.
Defending champion Shabbir Iqbal is on the sixth position with 141- 3 under par.
After Friday’s two-day cut at 7 over, 54 players will play during the remaining two days.
The event, contested by 54 national professionals, offers Rs7.2 million in prize money.