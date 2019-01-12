Man held for killing wife

Police on Friday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife from the city’s outskirts.

Fauzia died in mysterious circumstances at her residence in Bin Qasim about a week ago, and her husband, Younus, had been missing since then. The victim’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors had confirmed that she died from ingesting a poisonous substance.

Police said the victim’s parents had claimed that her husband murdered her as she frequently used to complain about him to her family. Police traced Younus, who said he gave her a toxic substance over a family dispute.