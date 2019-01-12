close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Man held for killing wife

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Police on Friday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife from the city’s outskirts.

Fauzia died in mysterious circumstances at her residence in Bin Qasim about a week ago, and her husband, Younus, had been missing since then. The victim’s body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors had confirmed that she died from ingesting a poisonous substance.

Police said the victim’s parents had claimed that her husband murdered her as she frequently used to complain about him to her family. Police traced Younus, who said he gave her a toxic substance over a family dispute.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi