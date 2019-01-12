Indus Motor Company wins award

KARACHI: The Global Compact Network Pakistan (GCNP) has conferred the second prize of Business Sustainability Award 2018 to Indus Motor Company (IMC) in the category of Multinational Companies.

This award is granted in recognition of integrating the ten principles of United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and for embracing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Winning this prestigious award fourth time in a row signifies IMC’s continuous commitment towards its objective of enhancing quality of life and contributing towards a healthier future in complete alignment with UN’s SDGs.

Hence, the company places the highest priority on good governance, steering the management and employees to follow strict procedural controls, regular audits and disclosures to ensure transparency, work through clear management lines and respect labor laws to provide an equitable environment for all staff.