KCCI acting president assumes charge

KARACHI: Khurram Shahzad, senior vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has assumed the charge as acting president of the chamber, a statement said on Friday.

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda departed for Saudi Arabia.

Shahzad remained associated with the Karachi Chamber for the last several years and has dedicatedly served the business and industrial community of Karachi by discharging his services for numerous sub-committees of the KCCI, prior to becoming the senior vice president, it added.

Assuming the charge as KCCI acting president Shahzad vowed to make all-out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community under the Businessmen Group’s policy of public service, it said.