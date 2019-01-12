close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

KCCI acting president assumes charge

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

KARACHI: Khurram Shahzad, senior vice president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has assumed the charge as acting president of the chamber, a statement said on Friday.

KCCI President Junaid Esmail Makda departed for Saudi Arabia.

Shahzad remained associated with the Karachi Chamber for the last several years and has dedicatedly served the business and industrial community of Karachi by discharging his services for numerous sub-committees of the KCCI, prior to becoming the senior vice president, it added.

Assuming the charge as KCCI acting president Shahzad vowed to make all-out efforts to resolve the issues being faced by the business community under the Businessmen Group’s policy of public service, it said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business