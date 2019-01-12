close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Duty-free China markets access urged

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has sought duty-free access to Chinese market for exports from the industry setup in Gwadar Free Zone, a statement said on Friday.

A delegation led by FPCCI President Daaroo Khan Achakzai called on China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) Chairman Zhang Baozhong and discussed industrial development in Gwadar.

“Bao assured the FPCCI delegation that he will recommend the Chinese government to waive six percent import duty for the export industry setup in Gwadar Free Zone,” Achakzai said.

The meeting was informed that electricity would be provided to industries setup in Gwadar Free Zone on subsidised rates, while COPHC would provide all the infrastructure and water to the industry, while arrangements were being made for gas supply.

Siddique Sons Chairman Tariq Rafi said that they would consider setting up industrial unit in the Gwadar Free Zone for exports to China, if the import duty was waived.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business