TDAP to facilitate PFC: adviser

LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will facilitate Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) in organising solo exhibitions in the Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Muscat to exploit export potential in the Muslim countries, a government official said on Friday.

Talking to a PFC delegation led by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government would provide all-out assistance and support for improvement in finishing, designing and quality of the furniture.

The government will also extend cooperation to PFC for training of woodworkers on modern scientific lines to meet the international standards.

He asked the PFC chief to collect the data of all furniture manufacturers and seek their concrete proposals for incorporating in the national economic policies.