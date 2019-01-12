Farmers run seed bank to multiply native varieties, fight water scarcity

HYDERABAD: Zulfiqar Jatoi, a farmer residing in riverine Village Mithal Jatoi of Dadu district, is the first in the area, who started preserving one old wheat seed variety that he got from neighbouring Noshehroferoz district some four years back.

He spared a small piece of land and harvested it in his field on experimental basis. That was the turning point for him to claim that he has some stock of old seed variety to multiply next year.

Jatoi, being member of a larger network of farmer organisations, working in 25 villages, led the move and contributed seed in the newly established grain/ seed bank. It took three-year long untiring efforts to win favour of the farmers, who agreed to promote sustainable agriculture in the district.

Presently, the seed bank has five indigenous wheat seed varieties, along with rice and vegetables.

The purpose of establishing the grain bank was to motivate farmers to gain old seed varieties, which their forefathers had introduced long ago, but unfortunately, were lost or got replaced with new varieties.

Jatoi believes that the old seed varieties, especially of wheat, consume less water and gives more yield, depending on care, management of water and soil.

The old wheat seed varieties can give yield ranging from 40-60 maund/acre, which was enough to have more stock for family consumption and sales to earn an extra income.

This year, some 74 farmers have sown the indigenous preserved wheat seeds only in Dadu district. Farmers have covered various acreages with this major food crop, but they have continued to multiply the seed of the indigenous crops.

Though Jatoi only finished primary education, he seems more experienced in the field of agriculture and understands that changes emerge time to time around him due to climatic variations.

He refuted the perception about old seed varieties, that the old seeds were unproductive and could not give higher yield to feed the growing population of the nation.

“I have my own experience and believe that we can have more produce by old seed varieties than new ones,” he pleads. However, research was needed to prove it and get rid of new varieties, which were destructive for the local environment because of requiring chemical input for growth.

Village Mithal Jatoi, comprising 24 households is situated in the catchment area close to the right bank of the River Indus. Elderly community farmers of this village have fond memories of thick forest, natural grazing fields, herds of livestock, dairy products, and flourishing forest economy.

The farmers residing in catchment area of the river were direct beneficiaries of the forest economy long ago.

Talking about the river around two decades back, Jatoi pointed out that the river stream used to flow to their village and they would have freshwater for agriculture as well as drinking purposes.

The natural stream still exists but it receives water occasionally once in two-three years, depending on the flow of the river. Now, the situation is uncertain and the river itself does not have water to maintain its ecosystem.

Niaz Sial, working with farmers’ network, believes that unaware farmers were not able to understand that the new seed varieties needed chemical inputs, which affect soil quality and increase expenses that sometimes inflict a growing burden of debt on growers. That was the reason farmers’ network has taken action to keep indigenous seeds, which consume lesser water, and help maintain fertility of the soil for growth.

Prof Ismail Kumbhar, a focal person at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tadojam and leading researcher in the field of agriculture, water and soil related issues, said new technology in agriculture was being utilised at larger scale without considering its merits and demerits.

“New seed varieties have flooded the local markets, being considered high yielding to meet the need of the growing population of the country. In fact, farmers are unaware and use these seeds. They bear the increasing cost of crop cultivation, excessive use of chemical, and water requirement,” he pointed out.

Prof Ismail said indigenous practices in agriculture could only be seen in rain-dependent Thar desert, parts of Kachho and Kohistan where farmers cultivate traditional crops on spate irrigation system during monsoon rains and river catchment area. Apart from this, only a few farmers in different areas cultivate traditional seed varieties like wheat, rice and vegetables and get safe food for their families’ consumption.

Otherwise, the new emerging trends and technology with chemical use in agriculture seem dangerously producing unsafe food, which plays havoc with human health and the overall ecosystem.

Sharing his experience, the SAU professor said this year, wheat was cultivated on land not more than 25 percent of targeted area because of water scarcity.

He quoted farmers, who usually get water from different irrigation canals and were restricted by irrigation authorities not to prepare lands for wheat because water was not available for the crop. “The water in canals can only be used for humans and livestock,” they were told by the authorities, the professor quoted.

In this situation, farmers were caught in the vicious circle of buying these expensive seeds with increased investments in pesticides, fertilisers, and water, and left them under a huge debt as well as infertile soil, Prof Ismail added.

Soil fertility has been lost or has been on constant decline in some parts of Sindh, including coastal areas, where wheat and other grains are cultivated.

Farmers also plead that they have not only lost indigenous crops but also indigenous trees because of emerging charcoal industry in the area. Increasing poverty and unemployment have forced people to clean trees and sell to the charcoal industry for domestic consumption.

Farmers’ network members in Dadu district told The News that they have a mechanism to collect seeds of food and vegetable crops after harvesting to keep those safe. The grain bank exchanges seeds within farmers to preserve, multiply, and get rid of new high yielding varieties, which were not appropriate due to increasing water scarcity.

This year, the farmers’ network has taken steps to give samples of five different wheat seed varieties to growers in Sanghar, Nosheroferoz, Hyderabad and other districts to revive the lost seeds. About yield, they believe it depends on water, soil preparation, use of farmyard manure and care.