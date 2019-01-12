close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Rupee stable

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It closed at 138.84/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.85. In the open market, the rupee weakened slightly due to renewed demand for the foreign exchange. It ended at 139.20 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 139. Forex dealers said the currency remained range-bound on the back of slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business