Rupee stable

The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Friday, dealers said. It closed at 138.84/dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.85. In the open market, the rupee weakened slightly due to renewed demand for the foreign exchange. It ended at 139.20 against the dollar, compared with Thursday’s closing of 139. Forex dealers said the currency remained range-bound on the back of slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.