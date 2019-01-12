Many FBR officials deprived of promotion for over two decades

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is one of the most modern organisations in the country where its employees enjoy almost all the incentives, including timely promotions and additional perks.

However, the organisation has one key department where its employees have been waiting for a promotion for more than two decades or since joining the FBR.

In order to promote computerisation in revenue collection, the revenue body set up Data Processing Centre (DPC) in 1980s and recruited a number of officials with lucrative incentives at that time.

The establishment of DPC was the first step towards computerisation of the taxation system. The officials recruited at the DPC initially were given rank of key punch operators (KPOs) BS-10.

The FBR established reformed units in early 2000 and on the choice of head of those reformed units such KPOs were transferred to those units including Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) or Regional Tax Offices (RTOs).

The KPOs were upgraded to Data Entry Operators (DEOs) BS-12 in year 2011 as per government policy and applied to all the other departments as well.

However, that was not as per the promotion policy.

The government was now further upgrading DEOs to officials of Management of Information System (MIS) BS-16 on the basis of the seniority list.

However, the DEOs, who were transferred to FBR’s reformed units, were stunned to find out their seniority was revised from the date of joining to reformed units instead of date of joining the service.

The DEOs, numbering hundreds, were perturbed over the revision in the seniority list because most of the officials were on the verge of retirement.

“Joining reform unit was not our decision. It was purely on the wish of concerned head of the reformed unit,” a DEO said on condition of anonymity.

“Our seniority list has been revised illegally. If it happens most of the juniors will be promoted,” the DEO said.

The DEOs appealed the FBR chairman to direct concerned LTUs / RTOs to correct the seniority list as per the prevailing laws.