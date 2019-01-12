China weighs diversifying agro imports from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Friday said his country was seriously considering enhancing import of potato, cherry, wheat, besides increasing investments in other sectors of economy to strengthen business ties between the two countries.

“Chinese government would also formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the hybrid rice seed expertise of China and monitor the facility to enhance its local output of the crop and promoting its exports,” Jing said at a meeting with Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, at his office.

Appreciating the Beijing’s interest in improving bilateral ties with Pakistan, the federal minister said being a member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Islamabad had endorsed the agreement on cooperation in agriculture between member states.

China, Sultan said was the producer of food for 20 percent of the world’s population and it was also the importer of huge quantity of food.

“China was a strong force in South Asian region and CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) has opened up new venues of cooperation between two friendly neighbors,” the minister added.

Sultan said China was the fourth largest export market of Pakistan, adding that it was heartening to note that both countries had signed free trade agreement, which had facilitated expansion of bilateral trade.

He further said Prime Minister’s visit to China in the first week of November, 2018 was very important as both sides signed memorandum of understanding on agriculture cooperation.

Sultan said the government was moving ahead to collaborate in achieving Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zone and a memorandum of requirements for the establishment of the same was currently being negotiated by both sides.